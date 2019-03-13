To The Daily Sun,
There is a belief lodged in the minds of the moderate, independent middle-class citizens of both major parties: If tolerance is to have a chance, we should have our own choice of who we want to vote for rather than having to decide on which candidate from the two extremes offends us the least.
The problem of political polarization has become more acute in the last few elections because candidates, by and large, need to lean to either of the extremes in order to finance their run for office. Therein lies the problem. There is an even split, once elected, of those extremes in the House and Senate. Gridlock is prevalent on big issues involving financing because there is no clear majority for either side. Taxation or items financed by taxes are worried over but seldom get a complete fix. As a result, we have shift-downs and continuing resolutions. I have a low tolerance for that governmental malfeasance.
I see some glimmer of hope in the House recently. Now there is evidence of cooperation. Further, I think there are more of us who want solutions to the problems we face than those who espouse the two extreme philosophies. As the clearer heads move away from hyper-partisanship and polarization, there are moments of mutual cooperation. The key to door number three, so to speak, is getting money influences out of the elective process. So far, we can’t seem to find the one that opens the door to meaningful elections and closes it to undue influence.
Who are those deep pocket types that buy the candidates before we ordinary citizens have a chance to test their mettle? How did we get in this mess anyway? Why can’t we get the media to understand that they are being paid by big money to dull our collective understanding of what a society of caring citizens should be like?
Elections should not be about hate and name-calling. Free us from the likes of Citizens United. There has to be a spot between free lunch and no lunch. How about we figure out how to have a reasonably priced sandwich of things that need to be done? Some collection of policies that would be mutually acceptable, if only the lobbyists would step back and let their pets escape their leashes long enough to legislate some needed changes.
This brings me to the crisis that looms large because of the lack of tolerance. Extreme political views have not served us well in the past. Since World War II, we have had a buildup of domestic violence. In the early sixties, we had the assassinations of John and Bobby Kennedy as well as Reverend King. A few years later an attempt was made on Ronald Reagan. Domestic terrorism has shown up more recently in school shootings and violence at entertainment events.
Lately, I have had the sinking feeling that there is something big is going to happen during this election cycle. Witness the plans that Coast Guard officer was apparently making. Are we required to live in fear of white nationalists with Nazi ideals guiding their behavior? The crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls may be too hard to keep safe from the vengeful fringe lurking in some remote locale. Pray with me that it does not come to pass.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.