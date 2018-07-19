Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) has taken action to dramatically suppress voter participation in elections. On Friday, July 13 (how apropos) Governor Sununu signed HB 1264 into law. This particular law is the second time that the Governor has signed legislation to purposely suppress voter turnout in New Hampshire state elections.
In signing this law, Gov. Sununu tried to tell us he is doing this for the overall good of New Hampshire voters. In point of fact, he is making it that much more difficult for certain and specific segments of the population to be able to vote - namely college students who spend three-fourths of every year attending school in our State. This legislation goes against the wording and intent of the New Hampshire State Constitution.
In light of what he has done, I’d like to share some critical and important ‘food for thought’. These points should be kept in mind during these next few months leading up to the midterm elections.
Two very scary scenarios can play out as a direct result of the Trump regime’s inaction to safeguard the United States electoral process. Now if the Democrats elect enough candidates to win back the majority in the House of Representatives:
1) Trump’s base will have a conniption fit and demand recounts.
2) The GOP and Freedom Caucus will finally claim that Russia HAS hacked into our electoral computer systems with the specific purpose of subverting and slanting the results.
Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein called a news conference the other day. He then proceeded to state that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s team has further indicted twelve (12) more Russians for directly hacking the U.S. election process in 2016. Rosenstein gave us very specific information, he named these individuals, gave the time and place of where this hacking as occurred, and told us that he informed Mr. Trump more than a week ago of these issues.
We keep wondering when or even if the Trump Administration is going to announce the measures that they have put into place to thwart the further hacking of our electoral systems. Are we being ‘played for fools’ by the Trump Administration? After the President’s performance in Helsinki last week, it sure seems that way.
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia, New Hampshire
