‘Community’ is central to the mission and success of Lakes Region Community Services. At our core, we are about fostering connections in the community for the many vulnerable people we serve who are in need of a safety net and an opportunity to thrive. As President and CEO of this long standing Lakes Region organization, I can say without doubt, one of the most gratifying aspects of this work is building relationships with the broader Lakes Region community - comprised of generous and caring people, employees and volunteers, and businesses and partners who together help us promote a strong and inclusive Lakes Region for us all living here.
This past week, Moulton Farm of Meredith hosted a second ‘Field to Fork’ Harvest Dinner in support of the LRCS Foundation, which raises funds for LRCS to fill in service gaps for a better quality of life for individuals and families.
On a perfect summer evening, John Moulton led a tractor tour of the fields, followed by an amazing farm fresh dinner prepared by the Moulton Farm Chef and served by his wonderful farm crew. The 50 guests attending this special event not only made stronger connections with LRCS, but enjoyed an up-close look at Moulton Farm - appreciating one of the true treasures of the Lakes Region.
On behalf of all of us at LRCS, we extend our sincere thanks to John Moulton and everyone at Moulton Farm for their generosity to the community. And by the way, the corn is ready!
Rebecca Bryant, President & CEO
Lakes Region Community Services
Laconia
