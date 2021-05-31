To The Daily Sun,
In response to Mr. Scott Cracraft's anti-vaccinator propaganda comment, I would like to share my opinion with him. You were very lucky to only have some mild side effects! I on the other hand spent four days in Concord Hospital's cardiac treatment center for ventricular tachycardia, abnormal high heart rates, severe pain and muscle cramps from my hips to my toes! The shot caused my blood glucose to raise rapidly to over 300, that is called hyperglycemia, also a very dangerous side effect!
If you are still worried about extraterrestrials, you can always go to Hannaford and get tin foil to make yourself a hat to deflect their tracking signals!
Anthony Vanderheiden
Tilton
