To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of Gilford High School, I would like to thank the communities of Gilford and Gilmanton for their support while we collaborated to provide a graduation ceremony that was special for our seniors while also making sure it was safe.
The personnel at Gunstock Mountain Report should be commended for extending a hand and working with Gilford High School to make our seniors feel special on their big day! Pat McGonagle was instrumental before and during the event, making sure everything ran smoothly. Hats off to the entire crew that made everything happen behind the scenes at Gunstock!
The Gilford Police and Fire-Rescue assisted with the planning of the ceremony while also adding some flair for the senior parade through the two towns while also receiving assistance from the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department.
To the communities of Gilford and Gilmanton, I cannot thank you enough for showing your support for our seniors after the ceremony during the parade. Everyone that stood along the parade route to cheer our seniors on, to the folks that posted signs and balloons, it was appreciated by everyone! The seniors had a blast during the parade.
Finally, the parents, teachers, and staff members were very supportive of the graduation plan and I appreciate their overwhelming support during these uncharted waters. They say it takes a village to raise a child and this definitely was evident this year. Thanks for your unwavering support for the Class of 2020!
Anthony Sperazzo, Principal
Gilford High School
