To The Daily Sun,
I am astonished and disgusted at how easily so many allow themselves to become marionettes. I will support any person or business that decides to operate in a manner that displays common sense, their common sense, and not someone else's. Because it takes one hell of a hypocrite to tell me that what's going on right now is fair or just or scientifically valid in any flipping way. How did these empty-suits determine what is essential and what is not? Who are they to proclaim fast food or a liquor store or a box store full of people is acceptable but a person that can safely accommodate one to a few customers at a time is not?
Where do you draw the line, one month, six months, two years? How many (expletive) years are you willing to write off because some suit tells you it's the right thing to do when the same suit spits in your face by getting caught doing the same things they have taken away from you? How many kids do you strip of prom, graduation, or their sweet 16th birthday party (my daughter)? How many weddings do you postpone or even make never flipping happen?
Yes, COVID is serious. It can very well kill seniors and people with underlying conditions. These are the people that we need to accommodate, shield, and protect. It almost NEVER kills healthy people under 50. (Expletive) fact!
The narrative will constantly change to accommodate control. It started with "This will go on for weeks until the curve levels off" (started off with an outright lie) and then, "We may need to wait until there is a vaccine" and then, "It seems to mutate so a vaccine may not work," and then, "South Korea reports that you can get sick again," and then to, "permanent social distancing measures are not a bad idea" and finally to, "We have gotten away with this for so long that the sheep have gotten used to it as long as they get their checks plus $600 in hush money. Let's just roll with it."
I'm not willing to write off any time based on the meritless whims of power-hungry dirt bags.
I am entrenched in my thoughts on this. I have educated myself to the best of my ability and am fully comfortable with my drawn conclusions. In other words, if you don't agree, that's cool. But if you feel the need to get on a soapbox and "educate" me, save yourself the trouble. I have yet to hear a coherent sensible fact-laden argument that sways me in any way whatsoever.
I am living my life as I see fit and hope others join me in doing the same.
You can call me crazy for making so much noise. I think it is far crazier to not be making any noise at all right now at this moment.
I’m out.
Anthony Campo
Gilford
