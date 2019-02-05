To The Daily Sun,
Shane Bruneau is a Town of Gilmanton resident and would like to be put on the write-in ballot for voting to be conducted March 12, 2019, as a member of the Planning Board.
Shane Bruneau
Gilmanton
