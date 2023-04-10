To The Daily Sun,

My name is Anni Jakobsen, and I am running for a seat on the Moultonborough Zoning Board. If given this opportunity, I would be a voice for environmental issues, closely following our zoning ordinance’s directive to protect and preserve natural resources in our town before they are forever lost.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.