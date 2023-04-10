My name is Anni Jakobsen, and I am running for a seat on the Moultonborough Zoning Board. If given this opportunity, I would be a voice for environmental issues, closely following our zoning ordinance’s directive to protect and preserve natural resources in our town before they are forever lost.
My husband’s family began vacationing in the Lakes Region in the 1950s and has owned a home on Lake Winnipesaukee since 1971. I was first introduced to Moultonborough in 1984 and fell in love with this beautiful, rural town. Our life goal was to live here permanently and in 2018 we made it happen, and today I am a business owner here.
My background is in math and science, and I worked as manager of marketing and sales for an international shipping company. I have volunteered as an emergency medical technician and an EMT instructor for well over a decade, and I have assisted in running the state’s EMS Conference for many years.
I have watched Moultonborough grow and change over time and I feel that some of these changes have been detrimental to the lakes and other natural resources that we have all enjoyed through the years. We have a responsibility to protect our town’s scenic beauty and the gorgeous nature that surrounds us for future generations.
In that light, I joined the advisory Conservation Commission to raise public awareness and to help protect the natural resources of Moultonborough. I also conduct seasonal water testing for the Lake Winnipesaukee Association.
Growth is inevitable, but it must be responsible growth. It would be a privilege to serve on the zoning board so that we can work together to protect our natural resources. I ask for your vote on May 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.