To The Daily Sun,
Brian Moriarty’s letter in the March 3 edition is not based on fact. If he doesn’t want the town to accept the anonymous gift of $400,000 to purchase the former elementary school building that is his right. If he wants to persuade other people to vote no, that’s fine too. But to do so by sharing false information is not OK. So I aim to pass out some facts so that voters can make their decision when they vote on Tuesday with a measure of reasoned, fact based consideration.
The Ashland school department sold the building for $1 back in the first decade of the 2000s, I think around 2008 or so.
The buyer did extensive renovations to the building, which included bringing it up to ADA standards. So no cost to the town to do that. The present library building is the one that needs over a million in renovations and to bring it into ADA compliance. So maybe Mr. Moriarty has confused the two buildings?
I have no idea what “all of the legal bills” might be. In any case, the library has a fund, that the voters have approved every year, that can be spent for this project. So nothing scary there. The bills I worry about are the ones that might be incurred by staying in the present building. ADA noncompliance is a serious matter, ethically and financially.
The fact is that this really is some kind of wonderful reverse shell game in our favor. The school building was sold for $1, the buyer spent tens of thousands bringing it back to life and making it ADA compliant. Now the town has been given $400,000 to buy the renovated building back. Aside from the finances of the deal, which are definitely in our favor, it is the perfect spot for a library. Within a quick walk from the school, space for a real children’s room and teen space. The top floor can be accessed, even when the library is closed, for meeting space for town organizations, it has dedicated parking... I could go on and on.
I would like to thank our anonymous donor for such a generous gift. I hope Ashland voters will choose to be forward thinking and not penny wise, pound foolish. Come to the open house Saturday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to -1 p.m. and see for yourself and ask questions. Also look on the library’s website for facts.
Anne Richards
Ashland
