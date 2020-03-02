To The Daily Sun,
I write urging Ashland residents to support our library by voting "yes" on Article 2 on Tuesday, March 10. Although the Scribner Building has sufficed for many years, the library has outgrown the space. To make room for a new item, an old one (book, dvd etc) must be discarded. To make space for movie night, the children’s room must be emptied and then put back together to make ready for the next day.
It is amazing how much our librarians do with so little! The desk/work space the two librarians share is so cramped they’re practically sitting on each other’s laps and have to alert each other when they need to get up for any reason. And in spite of it all, they remain helpful, cheerful and friendly while trying to fill the needs of the community.
These days libraries are about so much more than just books! Computers are available for folks to use for job applications and tax prep. At the moment the only space for them is in the public area by the entrance. Craft programs for teens and adults are regularly available, hampered greatly by space constraints, needless to say. The librarians would like to provide so much more. Lego clubs, backpacks to borrow while exploring Whitten Woods, sewing machines to lend, meeting space for groups such as scouts etc. A library can serve as the heartbeat of a community, but ours is on life support just now.
Will this cost money? Of course, any investment does! The median house value in Ashland is approximately $210,000. If you own a house of that value, the new library would cost less than $1 a week — 92 cents, to be exact. Holderness recently put an addition on its library that I understand cost about a million dollars. We will get a recently restored, basically move-in ready building for little more than half that. (The Scribner Building would be exceedingly expensive to remodel and bring up to code.)
We have just about paid for our new fire truck, so that amount will come off the taxes. The amount for the new library building will be much less per thousand than that has been.
I feel that a library is the one town service that can be used by every single resident — child, adult, voter, non voter, homeowner, renter, and curious life long learners. We have invested in our wonderful school, let’s follow that philosophy of teaching/learning and do the same for the library!
Anne Richards
Ashland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.