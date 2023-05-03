On May 11, the town of Moultonborough will yet again vote on the “Taj Mahal” better known as The HUB — Moultonborough Community and Aquatic Center. The now estimated and I emphasize estimated cost of this fiasco is $15.9 million. This figure is based on one, and I stress one, construction cost estimate which was prepared by a company from Maine whose website lists a grand total of two people, apparently a father and son. The HUB proponents have no idea what the actual costs of construction will be because the project has not been put out to bid. A vocal group of individuals have for years been proponents of The HUB and attempted to convince the voters to approve a bond for various iterations of a community center and not once have they succeeded.
The current HUB proposal is so far in excess of the needs of this town that it is laughable. The proponents of The HUB have no accurate estimate to the actual operating costs of this venture, nor do they know who will staff it. The town voters are being asked to approve an outrageously expensive pig in a poke. Some proponents have alluded to a community center in Claremont which has two pools and a population of approximately 13,000 people, while Moultonborough’s population is approximately 5,000 people. Claremont’s population is approximately 2.6 times larger than Moultonborough’s. An article from the Sept. 29, 2022, Eagle Times reports that the community center in Claremont is running at a net loss of $10,000 weekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.