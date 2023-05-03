To The Daily Sun,

On May 11, the town of Moultonborough will yet again vote on the “Taj Mahal” better known as The HUB — Moultonborough Community and Aquatic Center. The now estimated and I emphasize estimated cost of this fiasco is $15.9 million. This figure is based on one, and I stress one, construction cost estimate which was prepared by a company from Maine whose website lists a grand total of two people, apparently a father and son. The HUB proponents have no idea what the actual costs of construction will be because the project has not been put out to bid. A vocal group of individuals have for years been proponents of The HUB and attempted to convince the voters to approve a bond for various iterations of a community center and not once have they succeeded.

