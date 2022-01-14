To The Daily Sun,
This is just a share. With so much news, in the paper, television and all media, we definitely need to chuckle. Even a small giggle or laugh can make a day brighter. Two cartoons in the Jan. 12 issue of The Sun just made me chuckle. B.C. and The Wizard of Id. B.C. for recognizing the need to laugh. The Wizard of Id, well that's my cell, reminding me it needs to update or else I get crappy service. Thank you, Daily Sun, for the cartoon section, and the political cartoons. Thank you cartoonists for bringing the new to the old. I look forward to my paper specifically for that reason. A smile a day keeps the doctor away.
Ann Terlizzi
Tilton
