To The Daily Sun,

This is in regard to last week's letter submitted by a lady whom I would guess to be aged 18-22. She enjoyed the Weirs Beach Bike Week so much that she would like to see Bike Week extended to one month. I say, "No thanks." It's hard enough to sleep at night now with just a few locals who have bikes and don't know when to let the noise cease at night.

