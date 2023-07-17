This is in regard to last week's letter submitted by a lady whom I would guess to be aged 18-22. She enjoyed the Weirs Beach Bike Week so much that she would like to see Bike Week extended to one month. I say, "No thanks." It's hard enough to sleep at night now with just a few locals who have bikes and don't know when to let the noise cease at night.
Living in the Lakes Region is a privilege. It would be wise for everyone to remember that. It's called the Lakes Region for a good reason. We are surrounded by beautiful lakes and beaches. Summer brings all kinds of great lake fun: swimming, floating and boating, jet skiing, water skiing, etc. Why can't we all enjoy this without bringing in all that extra noise that bikes come with? It's not called Bike Region; we don't want the intrusive noise of those things. Some of them are so darn loud that many of us get distracted in conversation when they come flying by. I've even lost my train of thought when I hear them.
So in a word or two, cool it, noise makers. We have to get up in the mornings and put in a hard day's productive work. I also extend this complaint to loud pickup truck owners as well. Where I live, we have way too many coming and going far too often. Could you please do better planning while you're out with those things and pick up everything you need before you come home?
If everyone can think of being much more considerate of nearby neighbors by lowering the noise level that you produce, I believe it would create more harmony, and neighbors just may reach out with some kindness in return.
