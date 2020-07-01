To The Daily Sun,
As a parent of a recent graduate of The Huot Technical Center and Gilford High School, I wish to thank the leadership of both institutions for their efforts these last few months. Faced with limited knowledge and uncertainty of the coronavirus, both rose to the occasion and enabled our children to finish the school year strong. It was not easy for the students, faculty and administration to adjust to new teaching and learning techniques, but they did, and they have become more resilient and aware of their strengths.
“Thank You” Mr. Paul Robdau and Mr. David Warrender at The Huot for being innovative with the virtual National Technical Honor Society induction and “drive-thru” graduation ceremony. Even a little rain on graduation didn’t stop our families from enjoying this fun event. “Thank You” Mr. Ken Martin for inspiring and educating our students in your wonderful pre-engineering program.
“Thank You” Mr. Anthony Sperazzo and Mr. Tim Goggin at GHS for working collaboratively with students, faculty, administration and parents. Our children began remote learning quickly. Overcoming many hurdles and heavily relying on technology, parents were able to see the resourcefulness of our school district and staff. Our seniors may have missed out on some traditions their senior year, but our district rose to the occasion and enabled our children to bring closure with creativity and fun. “Thank you” Gunstock Mountain Resort for allowing our outdoor “drive-in” style graduation ceremony to be held in your parking lot. This joyful, unconventional event with decorated cars contained all the traditional pomp and circumstance and will be fondly remembered for years to come.
GHS has some exceptional teachers. The band director, Ms. Lyvie Beyerent, is one of them. Realizing the obstacles she faced with remote learning, she found a way for the band to perform. She challenged her students to get out of their comfort zone. She encouraged them to practice and record a particular piece of music solo, and then she technically combined all the pieces to create a group performance (no easy fete for sure). “Thanks” Lyvie, this virtual performance is awesome.
Ms. Jessica Wallace is a wonderful AP calculus teacher. “Thanks” Ms. Wallace for doing a great job remotely. While teaching our children, she was remotely teaching her young boys at home. She is not alone, a number of teachers face this same situation.
I know I cannot acknowledge all of this in a bubble. The pandemic lingers, the economy weakens, unemployment is high, the death of George Floyd has brought to our collective conscious the need for racial justice and equality, digital inequity exists, weaknesses are being exposed in our healthcare system and others, cuts are being made to budgets, and many schools nationally are cutting fine art and other programs that benefit our children.
It truly does take a village to raise our children. Let us all be mindful of each other, take care of each other, and provide the necessary support our schools, teachers and families need.
Andi Stephan
Gilford
