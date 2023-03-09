Short-term rentals where the property owner lives on or near the same property are rarely an issue for neighbors. However, problems with such rentals often arise when the property owner lives out of town. These absentee landlords may be unaware of or worse yet unconcerned about the many problems that can occur with their renters.
Our neighborhood has been plagued with ongoing problems with short-term rentals by an absentee landlord. These issues have included raucous parties late into the night, large bonfires, fireworks nearly hitting nearby homes, many cars and even boat trailers parked on the roadside causing safety issues, and renters trespassing onto adjacent properties. Unfortunately, these problems are not limited to just one neighborhood.
Gilford town departments and officials are diligently working to address these and similar problems with short-term rentals by absentee landlords. The Gilford Planning Board has developed a proposal to establish regulations for short-term rentals that include nuisance oversight and safety standards. This proposal is detailed in Article 2.1 that Gilford residents can vote on as part of the Annual Town Election on March 14. It is recommended that Gilford residents review Article 2.1 as detailed at https://tinyurl.com/6jw4c9nd and vote in favor of this common-sense proposal.
