My husband and I moved permanently to Laconia over three years ago. We were delighted to understand that the mayoral election in Laconia was nonpartisan. We therefore thought that Laconia’s politicians were focused on issues that affect us here in our community. You can imagine my dismay when I received a flyer from the Spanos campaign full of partisan labeling and Washington-inspired issues. I wondered why that campaign would stress partisan divisions and emphasize issues that simply do not affect Laconia.
Fortunately, we have an alternative candidate, Mr. Andrew Hosmer, who is focused on Laconia’s real problems. Mr. Hosmer understands that, while Laconia is blessed with an abundance of natural beauty, it nevertheless has some real challenges that impact the residents who live here. Moreover, Mr. Hosmer is determined to find solutions for those challenges.
For example, he is disturbed that Laconia only gets approximately 25 percent of the rooms and meals tax as opposed to the 40 percent which was originally legislated. With our many resorts and restaurants as well as our nationally recognized Motorcycle Week and regionally attended Pumpkin Festival, Mr. Hosmer knows this is a huge source of revenue for us. His opponent says 25 percent is fair, but it seems that Concord and NOT Laconia is the beneficiary here.
We need a mayor who has no interest in creating the toxic partisan atmosphere of Washington nor acquiesce to programs that benefit Concord at the expense of Laconia. That candidate is Mr. Andrew Hosmer and I strongly encourage my fellow Laconians to go to the polls on Nov. 5 and vote for Mr. Andrew Hosmer. He will truly put Laconia first.
Jayne Morris Crowther
Laconia
