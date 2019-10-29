To The Daily Sun,
Mike Bordes ... I ask if you even know Andrew Hosmer. It does not sound like you know anything about Mr. Hosmer. Calling him a radical left? Conservative roots, Mr. Bordes.
I am very happy that you choose Mr. Spanos as your choice for mayor of our great city. You are diffidently entitled to your opinion.
I must tell you, Mr. Bordes, you do not know Mr. Hosmer at all. Maybe where you come from in N.Y., you view him as a radical left, but not in our city. All the good that Mr. Hosmer and his family have done in support the city of Laconia over the years is reflected by all the support he is receiving from its citizens. He is a great man of “Honor”.
I will not mention any negative statements on Mr. Spanos. He is running on his beliefs, so be it and I wish him luck, but my family and I will vote for continued progress for Laconia. Therefore Mr. Hosmer gets our votes to be the next great mayor of Laconia, the city by the Lakes!
This city is on the move to greatness and will continue with the Leadership of Andrew Hosmer.
Don Vachon
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.