I would like to respond to Mr. Don Vachon’s response to my letter the other day. While I will admit I do NOT know Andrew Hosmer personally I do know enough about him through research, voting record and mutual friends to know he is definitely part of the radical left wing.
Have you had the time to review his previous voting record? Have you looked at his Twitter feed to see that he truly supports? He might have you and others fooled; although he could be the kindest, nicest man on the planet, it does not mean his policies and ideas are the way this great city needs to go.
A brief look at his Twitter yesterday showed he agrees with the likes of Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg in regards to free for all society and radical left policy. What is ironic is since myself and a few others informed people to look at his Twitter feed he now has it set to Only approved followers can see @SenatorHosmer’s Tweets. Lucky for me I have screen shots that showed his positions and ideas before this recent change to his twitter today.
I respect your choice as well, as it is 100 your choice and vote. My mission is to make sure others know my “opinion” and views through my previous letter to the Laconia Sun. This is still America and while we are each entitled to our opinions and person views, I was simply making my personal views and points to fellow Laconia residents. Yet again, Mr. Vachon, I still feel confident that Peter Spanos will offer the best solutions, morals, respect, bipartisan skills, and fiscal responsibility to run this great city. So again I urge everyone to vote on Nov. 5 for Peter Spanos.
Mike Bordes
Laconia
