To The Daily Sun:
It has been an honor to serve as Mayor of the City of Laconia over the past two years and I ask for your support as I seek to serve another term.
Over the last two years Laconia has confronted significant challenges and experienced unprecedented growth. The strength of our city was never more evident than when we pulled together in the face of a worldwide pandemic. Our first responders, teachers, city employees, parents, students, healthcare providers and essential workers all pulled together as one community. I have immense pride in how our community cared for one another by prioritizing
the health and well-being of our fellow citizens. It was humbling to serve as mayor and hopefully contribute in some small way to our city's perseverance.
Our city still has many challenges. Whether it be public health, housing, economic development or continuing to strengthen our school system. What the last two years has reinforced to me is that our city can overcome these challenges. If we continue to treat each other with respect, listen to different opinions and work on solutions collaboratively, we can take pride in our city as
it fulfills its tremendous potential.
As I made clear in 2019 - Laconia is a city on the move! Since then we've experienced significant positive economic growth throughout the city. From the opening of the Colonial Theatre, the revitalization of Lakeport and continued investment in the Weirs, Laconia is booming. We've increased parking downtown, moved previously tax-exempt property to the tax role, preserved St. Joseph's Church, increased the inventory of quality housing and stood up to
the state of NH when they sought to house homeless Covid patients within the city and without city input. Laconia has also embarked on a multi-year relationship with Ironman, that will stimulate our local economy. We've accomplished this and passed the I7th straight tax-cap compliant budget. If I'm re-elected, Laconia will continue to live within its means and pass the 18th and 19h tax-cap compliant budgets.
Over the next two years I hope to lead our City Council in continuing to create an economic environment within the city that supports our local businesses and encourages more businesses to move here. Laconia also needs to address the lack of housing that appeals to working people of moderate means. Our local economy will sputter if we don't aggressively address this issue soon.
I will also continue to be outspoken about how the state is attempting to dispose of the State School property without local input. It's unconscionable and the best chance for Laconia having its rightful say is a loud, strong and unified voice.
Laconia has much to be proud of and our city is poised to continue its positive momentum. If re-elected I will continue to focus on pulling people together and finding ways to improve our community.
I hope to have earned your support and I ask for your vote on Tuesday. Sept. 14.
Andrew Hosmer
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.