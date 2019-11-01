To The Daily Sun,
As a local businesswoman who proudly calls the Lakes Region my home, I’m thrilled Laconia has the opportunity to vote for Andrew Hosmer for Mayor of Laconia.
I’ve known Andrew and his family for a relatively short period of time, having moved to the area 5 years ago. What I quickly learned about Andrew and his wife, Donna, is how passionately they believe in Laconia’s future. In turbulent political times, their attitude and outlook is not only refreshing, but will help Laconia realize it’s economic potential.
I came to the Laconia area and started a business because I believe this area has incredible potential. In getting to know Andrew, I’ve been impressed by his informed opinions about local issues and his belief that Laconia is on the verge of economic revitalization. As a businesswoman, I know attitude is something that influences success. Andrew’s attitude and enthusiasm about seizing opportunities and uniting people to take on challenges is inspiring. I share Andrew’s fondness of President John Kennedy’s quote, “Let us not fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.” This is the positive attitude and perspective our community needs.
Andrew’s focus on education is critical to the future of Laconia. As a professional Realtor, and helping more than 250 families transition homes in the Lakes Region, I know people with school-age children always ask about the school system. When a school system is excelling, local property values rise and the number of middle-class housing options increase. Andrew has a track record in the N.H. Senate and as a City Councilor of valuing our schools and our teachers. As mayor, I’m confident that he’ll continue to be a strong advocate for education, and this will have a positive impact on our real estate market and our overall economy.
I hope my Laconia friends will support Andrew Hosmer for mayor. His talents and positive vision is just what our community needs.
Corina Cisneros
Laconia
