To The Daily Sun,
Many of you don't know me, but my name is Andi Martin and I'm running for the Inter-Lakes School Board as a write-in candidate from Sandwich. I believe my varied, professional work history sets me up well to be a board member, representing all people through understanding, kindness, and negotiation skills.
I am a former Colorado police officer where my job included, in addition to normal police duties, providing security at the 2008 Democratic National Convention, community interaction, conflict mediation, CPR instruction, and giving Spanish language assistance. I was also a terrorism liaison officer and a DUI instructor.
Probably one of my most rewarding, but difficult, jobs came when I worked for Mount Saint Vincent Home, in Colorado, as a mental health worker. I managed the boys' cottage during the overnight/morning shift, for severely abused and traumatized children ages 5-12. My team and I de-escalated violent situations and riots on a near daily basis. There are many problems and reasons for mental health issues presently in schools and I believe my experiences will be helpful for discussion and solutions at the board level.
With COVID shut downs and strict mandates everywhere in Colorado, I sold or gave away nearly everything I had and moved to Sandwich. Presently I'm a consultant to Happy Hound Playground, a successful business I started from the ground up and sold in 2020. The business focuses on special needs dogs, providing pet parents with care that adheres to their trainers’ behavior training techniques. Building a business with many employees has given me expertise on every level, from budgeting to advertisement, customer satisfaction, and so much more.
The I-L School Board election interests me because I went to a meeting on Sept. 14, 2021, and immediately got the perception that the board had no regard for what the parents and families wanted for their kids. I watched the board members dismiss the concerns of the parents by spotlighting their attorney to tell the parents why the school board did not have to comply with a request for a discussion on choice for masking. I believe families need to have a voice in their schools and my varied expertise can help facilitate that. I've thought about that meeting quite a lot and when I was asked to run as a write-in candidate from Sandwich, I decided that I could actively add knowledge, kindness, and communication for parents, children, taxpayers, staff and everyone involved in the process of education.
On March 8, I hope that the voters in Sandwich, Center Harbor, and Meredith will all write in, and mark their ballots for “Andi Martin” under Sandwich Representative. All voters can vote for each town's candidates, and also the at large seat. Hope to see you all at the polls and soon become your representative.
Andi Martin
Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.