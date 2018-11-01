To The Daily Sun,
There have been several letters recently from my Democrat opponents in my re-election bid to represent Moultonborough, Sandwich and Tuftonboro. I would like to respond with some facts.
We have heard about the need for a living wage — a $15 per hour minimum wage. Let’s look at facts. Slightly over 8,000 N.H. workers are paid at minimum wage or less. Tipped workers make up a little over 3,000 of the total number of workers in our state paid minimum wage and actually make much more than minimum wage. Of the remaining 5,000 the majority are teenagers engaged in that very important first job. These people would be hurt by any effort to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
The 5.000 people making minimum wage represents .006 percent of N.H.’s working population. It is 0.1 percent if you include the tipped employees. What has happened in cities that implemented a “living wage?” Jobs have been lost. At airports and major restaurant chains you are seeing kiosks rather than wait staff. Is this what you want in New Hampshire? Another fact: the actual starting wage in N.H. is in excess of $13 per hour due to growing economy and labor shortage. The free market works!
My opponents have also argued against the so-called education “voucher bill.” Again, we need the facts. SB-193 had nothing to do with vouchers. What it did do was to establish education savings accounts — like health savings accounts. The state funds to educate each child would go into the account for parents to find the best possible education for their child. The use of those funds were limited to a few specific education uses. And no local funds were touched. The final House version limited eligibility to low income families. This was about education opportunity and equity. Why should the best education for each child be limited to the wealthy? Even the best school might not be the best fit for every child, I want the best for EVERY N.H. child. It’s important to remember that we are talking about children — not school funding units.
Facts can be difficult things for my opponents it seems. As your state representative, I look at facts. I am not going to raise your taxes based upon what sounds good — actually, I am not going to raise your taxes, period.
Please get out to vote on Tuesday. Your vote can make a difference for our nation and our state.
State Representative Glenn Cordelli
Moultonborough, Sandwich, Tuftonboro
Tuftonboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.