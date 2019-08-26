To The Daily Sun
If Washington, D.C. and Concord, N.H. weren’t separated by nearly 500 miles, I’d think our president and our governor were joined at the hip. N.H. state reps and senators are applauded for the extensive work done in the search of a fair minimum wage. $7.25 an hour is not a reasonable living wage. After analysis of statewide economic data from private and public sources, cost of living, and many compromises and amendments between the House and Senate bills, our elected officials reached a reasonable conclusion. Minimum wage must increase by steps and reach $12 by 2022. This bill (SB-10) went to the governor’s desk; he found another famous red pen and played the veto game!
Foul play. Agencies and organizations might help these hardworking low-wage workers with health care coverage, heating assistance, food stamps, child care, housing, etc.. How about we just stop the exploitation of our labor force and just pay these workers their worth? This is N.H. and this shouldn’t be about the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. Meanwhile the governor of N.H. has a salary of $127,000, plus his new $22,000 raise; the job comes with a house, car, health care, and many other privileges. Who does he work for? Our Senators and Representatives will assemble in mid-September, an opportunity to override a VETO and move our state forward. Let your voice be heard.
Susan Wiley
Sandwich
