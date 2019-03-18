To The Daily Sun,
Rebuttal to a March 8 letter by Steve Earl: Small errors, Duke, the numbers were of a thousand magnitudes larger than small errors; if they were errors. The astute reader might have noted that the "erroneous" numbers (151,000; 26,000; 761,000,000) were identical to the original numbers(151 attacks; 26 countries; 761 deaths). Take away the little round numbers, and they were the same! LOL!
Furthermore, there are not 26,000 countries on earth (actually 193); and at 761,000,000 deaths per month, the planet's 7.53 billion population would be eliminated in 10 months. OMG! Now that would be a jihad!
Furthermore the literate reader might have comprehended the next sentence: "Well, maybe hyperbole!" The definition of hyperbole is "exaggerated statements...not to be taken literally." It's called satire (look up the definition: the use of humor or exaggeration to expose people). As for the challenge "Anyone who discredits this site only has to prove them wrong. What do you say, Frank, want to try?" Okay! I was already familiar with the "Religion of Peace.com" site, and had previously alluded to the notorious Islamophobe, Robert Spencer: "The Religion of Peace is a phrase often used to describe Islam. It is widely used as an ironic snarl term by people who believe that Islam is anything but peaceful; a good example of this is the website (the Religion of Islam.com), an anti-Islamic site featuring heavy coverage of violence committed in the name of Islam, though there have been cases of them deliberately taking non-Islamic acts of violence and falsely claiming that they're motivated by Islam.
Christianity is sometimes claimed to be a religion of peace, a statement often greeted with rolled eyes since Christianity's history is in this regard is as much a mixed bag as Islam." RationalWiki ("the most visible debunking website of conspiracy theories", that "documents the full range of crank ideas." Genocide... since 1492, an estimated 130,000,000 indigenous Americans were eliminated by Christians. Too far back to be concerned! Care to remember the town of Srebrenica, where 8,000 Bosniaks (Muslims) were executed by Christians (religion of peace?) during the 1995 Bosnian civil war. And New Zealand is not safe from white supremacist Christians either. I would surmise that an anti-Islamic site certainly is not a credible source. Especially if it makes false claims! "Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. (Donald Trump 10:33 10 Feb. 2018). And that is true with erroneous stereotypes posited by bigotry! Bigots "reject and deny anything they don't like." Caveat: the FBI recently determined that "domestic terrors outpace more than those inspired by Islamic extremists." Interesting!
Frank M. Weeks
Gilmanton I.W.
