This week, the New Hampshire Senate passed the “Parental Bill of Rights.” Apparently, parents feel concerned about “activist educators” who are using their teaching position for a personal agenda.
It seems I’m unaware of the news stories about the many, many educators using their influence to force transgenderism and critical race theory upon children. Clearly, though, these stories have been happening, since there’s no other logical explanation for the mass hysteria presently directed towards our New Hampshire school system.
I have been working in NH public schools in various capacities since 1999. In that time, I have interacted with hundreds of teachers. I’ve eaten lunch with them. I’ve collaborated with them. And I’ve been on the receiving end of their professionalism in teaching my own children. These teachers have been from all walks of life, all ages, and represented every shade of the political spectrum. Yet not one of them, ever, advocated a personal agenda of indoctrination of transgenderism. Not one of them ever taught, or even mentioned, “critical race theory;” in fact, most of us had no idea of its existence until recently.
I can tell you that I share deep concerns about my own “parental rights.” I am concerned that this legislation will prevent my daughter, and many others, from getting the broad and well-rounded education they deserve. I’m concerned that children experiencing difficulties at home will no longer have a safe adult at school in whom they can confide. And I am deeply concerned that institutionalized hatred of our teachers will drive our best educators out of the profession, crippling our public schools.
I am writing to ask you as a parent and a fellow American: please stop stripping me of my own parental rights, and our children of their right to a quality education.
Amy Gardner
Gilmanton
