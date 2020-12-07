I am wondering if someone can explain why there isn’t a snow fence on Parade Road by the wide open field across from Old Parade Road and a warning sign about drifting snow. When coming from Meredith the road quickly changes from clear to dangerously covered in blowing snow. Many accidents could be prevented with a snow fence and warning signs.
Amy Burnap
Meredith
