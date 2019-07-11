To The Daily Sun,
Children and teenagers at the southern border detention centers probably don't know a Democrat from a Republican or any other political entity. I'm sure that we don't know any of those children personally either, but I do believe that this statesman said it best for all Americans: "I tell you the truth, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for Me." — Matthew 25:13.
John Cosgriff
Gilford
