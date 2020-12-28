To The Daily Sun,
In spite of COVID-19 and an unprecedented deep snowfall, American Legion Post 33, Meredith, was able to supply 15 families with Christmas toys and clothing. We were also able to have a successful drive-thru and and a great Christmas party at the Post, and provided 70 children with a Christmas gift and a $10 McDonald's gift card for Christmas. The Post managed this by donations and raising funds at two meat bingos open to the public. I particularly want to thank Connie Moulton of our auxiliary, who, as usual, led this function to a very successful conclusion. Also a great big thank you to "Santa" (Barry Weeks) and every one who helped in this undertaking, you know who you are. We will be starting soon to raise funds for the 2021 Kids Christmas Party.
Doug Bolinder, 1st Vice Commander
American Legion Post 33, Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.