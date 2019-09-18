To The Daily Sun,
On July 31, President Donald Trump signed the Legion Act which changed eligibility for membership in the American Legion from wartime service to any service with a good conduct discharge or general under honorable conditions performed after Dec. 7, 1941.
Noting that over 1,600 service members died between declared wars and conflicts, the American Legion challenged Congress to change the dates of eligibility for membership.
At our National Convention in Indianapolis on Aug. 13-30, the membership not only voted for this inclusion of potential members, but voted to change the American Legion Auxiliary’s charter to include spouses of female veterans into their organization.
For further information locally, contact the Laconia Post at 603-524-9728 or visit them at 849 North Main St. You can also check with our local American Legion Post in most communities.
Earlon Beale
Adjutant Post 1
Laconia
