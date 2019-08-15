To The Daily Sun,
“There shall never be in this state either slavery or involuntary servitude.” Whatever your political affiliation you should be wondering why, in 2018, Colorado adopted this amendment to abolish slavery. This amendment was referred to the voters via unanimous vote by all legislators voting, Democrats and Republicans.
Take a look at our nation’s Constitution and you will find the answer. Amendment 10 of the United States Constitution reads, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” Next read Amendment 13, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.” The key part is what is called the punishment clause, “…except as punishment for crime…”. Putting these two together you can see that the power to use slavery and involuntary servitude as “punishment for crime” is reserved to the states.
Slavery has not been abolished, it has been reappropriated to the most marginalized and easily justified persons, i.e. the convicted. The convicted are removed from their lives and loved ones and confined for years at a time. Yet, additionally they often work for pennies on the dollar, with deficient hygiene, nutrition, and/ or health care, and amidst those who would physically, mentally, emotionally, and/ or sexually assault them. The silent and unseen reliance upon penal slavery is used to reduce overhead, increase margins, or justify unrecognized extrajudicial penalties in a manner that will not offend your sensibilities. Our societal duty is to show the convicted how to live, not to unleash upon them a lynching through institutionally sublimated cruelty.
Surely Democrats and Republicans can agree that this often harmful and disproportionate treatment endured by the convicted violates our social conscience! Our social conscience, enumerated as our constitutional rights. Among them Amendment 8 of the U.S. Constitution to prevent “cruel and unusual punishments inflicted”; and Article 18 of the New Hampshire Constitution: “All penalties ought to be proportioned to the nature of the offense…The true design of all punishments being to reform, not to exterminate mankind.” Truly, how cruel and unusual it is that we use the societal crime of slavery, to punish individual’s for their crimes against society. People treated as property to silently punish, use, and abuse the convicted.
Amending the New Hampshire Constitution to abolish slavery and involuntary servitude, as I propose we do now, will not end incarceration. Rather, it will protect the wrongfully convicted against the secondary extrajudicial punishments of incarceration often inflicted, thereby preserving the person and their right to a meaningful appeal and due process without lasting harm. Additionally, it would protect all those convicted against the cruel and unusual secondary punishments of poverty, decay, and assault which often times levy penalties severely disproportionate to their actual crimes.
Tejasinha Sivalingam, MA
Ashland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.