To The Daily Sun,
Article 29 on the Ashland ballot is not about whether Ashland will hold a 4th of July celebration. Article 29 is about how the funds of the 4th of July committee will be housed.
Article 29 states that the 4th of July Committee will hold its funds in a non-lapsing town fund, which is not possible in NH. All town funds are lapsing. In fact, the town attorney pointed out that this article is not enforceable. You may listen to the attorney’s words on the video of Ashland’s deliberative session. She begins speaking on this matter at 1:19:20. You may find the video on Ashland’s town website, or simply Google “Ashland Deliberative Session 2/6/21.” Selectman Newton proposed keeping only the first 2 sentences, which are enforceable, but her proposal was defeated.
Ultimately, the Board of Selectmen have very little power in and of themselves; they simply enforce existing state laws where needed. That is why it is imperative we elect those who understand the RSAs and understand how to conduct business according to state and municipal laws. This saves us tax dollars. As we in Ashland have discovered, it is very easy for those who feel they have been wronged to file suit against the town. Legal expenses in 2020 alone have topped $120,000 in Ashland, and this money must come from our tax bills.
Amanda Loud
Chair, Trustees of the Trust Funds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.