To The Daily Sun,
Altrusa International of Meredith is very grateful to the community for the many ways our friends and neighbors helped to make our 23rd annual Festival of Trees a success. Thanks to the Noe Family for hosting the Festival at the Waukewan Golf Club. Special thanks go to our Platinum corporate event sponsors: Lovering Volvo of Meredith; Kathy Bagley, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Verani Realty and Peter and Patricia Lombard of Sub Crazy, Meredith. To our Gold corporate event sponsors: Keepsake Quilting and The Ogden Family and to our Silver corporate event sponsors: Circle Dental, Moultonborough Lions Club, Meredith Fire Department Auxiliary and Bank of New Hampshire/Moultonborough Office.
We are grateful as well for our Friends of Christmas: Jacki Taylor/Edward Jones, Karen and Chuck Thorndike, Meredith Bay Colony Club, Moultonborough Lions Club, Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, Mary Anne and Bruce Skawinski and Inter-Lakes High School Interact Club and for our Tree sponsors: Nancy and John Law, Scott Burns Landscaping, LLC and Mary Anne and Bruce Skawinski.
Everyone knew about the festival due to the support we received from the area newspapers and the many businesses and organizations who displayed our posters and flyers. Many thanks to Just Hit Print for printing our flyers and posters. Thanks also to the Mills Falls Marketplace and Lago for displaying our banners which were printed by EFI Inkjet Solutions. Thank you to Mills Falls at the Lake for graciously providing linens for our hospitality and raffle baskets tables.
We appreciate Meredith Village Savings Bank, Greater Meredith Program, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Verani Realty /Moultonborough, Dr. DeTolla and the Town of Meredith for promoting the Festival on their signs. We also appreciate Hampshire Hospitality for promoting us on their blogs.
Outdoor lighting at the Festival and the beautiful indoor setting was set up by Tim Noe. The festive outdoor porch decorations which greeted our visitors were provided by Dockside Florist. Inside, the fireplace mantle was beautifully and thoughtfully decorated by Moulton Farm.
This year’s Festival visitors were treated to exceptional musical interludes on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Many thanks to the Inter-Lakes 6th Grade Chorus under the direction of the ILES music teacher Brendan Dowd, the New Horizons Band Clarinet Ensemble, Ginny Woods, Sebrena Leclerc, Lisa Mc Hugh and Karen Sticht, the Kinder Chorus from The Imaginarium, the Ukulele Duo of Brooke Doten and Amelia Dow and The Sweetbloods, Phil and Janet Sanguedolce. Thank You!
Visitors to the Festival were delighted by 59 artfully decorated trees created by area businesses, non-profits, individuals and families. Thirty-seven of those trees were donated to local families selected by area Christmas outreach organizations for the Festival. Our sincere gratitude goes to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Verani Realty /Moultonborough, Ursula Allen, More than Décor, the Evans-Price Family, Harley Davidson Owners Group, The Common Man/Diane Downing, Maxfield Real Estate and Keepsake Quilting for donating creative and festive trees for our ‘Tis the Season silent auction! Their amazing generosity demonstrated true caring, commitment and community spirit.
When the Festival ended and the delighted area families had received decorated trees to brighten their holidays, Altrusa members spoke not a word, but went straight to work, cleaning and packing- not one would shirk! And, giving a nod, into the truck they sent all to be stored, while all members exclaimed — “Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!”
The entire membership of the Altrusa International Club of Meredith is proud to be part of such generous, supportive, and outstanding communities. We pledge to continue partnering with local organizations to build better communities.
Monica Bennett
The Altrusa International Club of Meredith
