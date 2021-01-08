To The Daily Sun,
The Altrusa International Club of Meredith’s virtual 25th Anniversary Festival of Trees was a great success, and we thank one and all for supporting us through 2020’s extraordinary circumstances. Our online event featured three charity trees benefitting the Inter-Lakes Santa Fund, the Inter-Lakes K-12 PTO, and Isaiah 61 Cafe. Donations to these trees were matched dollar per dollar up to $1,000 for each tree by Altrusa.
Gift baskets, another component of the festival, were offered to festival entrants. The 25th Anniversary Mystery Basket, a $1,000 value, was filled with donated, locally-made items and many gift certificates, and we are so appreciative of all the individuals and businesses who contributed not only to this special basket, but also to the other four, the NH Breakfast Basket, “Hit the Jackpot” Wreath, Steeplechase Vineyards Wine Trio Basket, and Holiday Lighted Lantern. All proceeds from the baskets support local charities and are distributed by the Altrusa International Foundation of Meredith, N.H., Inc.
Without the generosity of the Meredith Hannaford and the E.M. Heath Supermarket in Center Harbor who provided a venue for our giving trees, we could not have held this portion of our festival. Shoppers selected ornaments from the trees and donated to nonprofit organizations of their choice, including local food pantries and welfare offices, the NH Humane Society, and the Meredith Historical Society, thus helping make the holidays special for families and animals in need.
We are so thankful to those who helped us meet the challenges of our 2020 festival and promoted it through their tech-savvy expertise, terrific local press coverage, and to the businesses and organizations who created and displayed our posters, flyers, and banners.
Proud to be part of such a generous and caring Lakes Region Community, we wish you and yours a new year of promise and prosperity.
To our wonderful “Friends of Christmas,” who spread the magic of the season and the spirit of giving, we thank you all most sincerely.
The Altrusa International Club of Meredith, N.H., Inc.
