To The Daily Sun,
On January 25, 2018, the Alton Board of Selectmen held an “emergency meeting ” under RSA 91-A:2,II and RSA 38:19 because, according to the minutes of the meeting, “ a town utility lacking a quorum of commissioners thus not being able to run the department (water) and being a public health issue/concern and safety issue/concern.”
The emergency meeting began with a brief discussion on the “recent resignations” of Alton Water Commissioners LaCourse and Mitchell, and how these resignations left just one commissioner, and how one commissioner cannot make decisions approve bills to be paid, etc.
The minutes next indicate that Attorney Sessler and R Skarinka stated, “when this sort of thing happens, the decisions (Water Department) become the Board of Selectmen’s because it is a “town department and not a private company or separate entity.”
Upon receiving this legal advice, three of the selectmen, presumably Shapleigh, Markland and Witman (meeting minutes do not specify) voted to appoint two fellow selectmen, Wentworth and MacDonald, to serve as commissioners of the Alton Water Department.
After the appointments of Alton’s two new water commissioners, the minutes state that “Commissioner Dubisz verbally resigned in order to allow Commissioner Mitchell (to) rescind her previously submitted resignation,” which Mitchell did.
I have many concerns regarding what the Alton selectmen did in appointing two of their own to serve as water commissioners, and also how they did it.
First, I do not believe an actual emergency existed necessitating the emergency meeting of the selectmen. The cynic in me believes the selectmen purposefully chose to have an "emergency meeting" in order to exclude the public as much as possible. However, what has me most concerned, is the appointment of two selectmen by their own public body to serve as water commissioners, as well as the timing of the appointments (just prior to the scheduled March Town Meeting).
Whether right or wrong, I see a conflict of interest in selectmen also serving as water commissioners. I also see a conflict of interest and ethical issues in selectmen appointing two of their own to serve as water commissioners. And I question why a special Town Meeting was not called for, a meeting in which we, the voters of the town, could have nominated and elected new commissioners.
Alton selectmen continue to run roughshod over the voters of the town. They continue to remove the rights of the voters as they seek to achieve more and more power for themselves in order to control every aspect of life in Alton.
I must caution my fellow Alton citizens; however, those who may read this and want to try to hold Alton selectmen accountable for their actions or even to dare question them: Alton selectmen have their own personal brute squad (Alton P.D.) ready and willing to silence you with an arrest if you dare to speak out. Please be careful.
Jeffrey Clay
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.