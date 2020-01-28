To The Daily Sun,
This is in regard to the notice in the Baysider recently about an online survey for citizens of Alton to take to “get our thoughts” on a proposed recreational facility for the town of Alton. First of all, the link should be https://www.monkeysurvey.com/r/5V7PJNY not as it was written in the Baysider, otherwise you’ll never find it, and secondly then you must scroll down to the proper monkey survey page for that particular survey. And guess what? If you do finally get to your destination there’s absolutely no chance of letting them “get your thoughts” unless you’re in favor of wasting taxpayer dollars on this proposed project. You only get to let them know which fabulous recreation items appeal to you and on what scale! In other words, if you don’t think the town needs this expensive boondoggle, you don’t get to say so. The survey is set up for those who want it, not those of us who do not!
The entire town of Alton is a recreation facility itself, with opportunities to “recreate” both indoors and out in all four seasons. We’re truly blessed to live in one of the most beautiful parts of the country with no end of activities to please most everyone. This would be nothing but an enormous waste of taxpayer money so that the select few in town can have something akin to what the big cities have. Alton is NOT a big city and I can’t think of a worse way to blow taxpayer dollars and burden us with higher taxes for something so frivolous. It is not a need, it’s a “want” by a select few who should probably relocate to a bigger town or city where they can have all the frills of city life and leave beautiful rural New England towns like Alton free of this all-out “urbanization” assault. And that doesn’t even touch on what a facility like what this “committee” is proposing would do to our property taxes!
They’ve been fighting this very same thing in Moultonborough for years and taxpayers always vote it down.
By the way, you can always voice your opinion (as I did) in item #10 (other options) of the list on the survey.
Chris Wittmann
Alton
