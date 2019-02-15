To The Daily Sun,
Dear citizens of Alton:
I am pleased to announce that I am running for a position on the Alton School Board.
My family and I are new full-time residents of Alton, having moved here from Washington, D.C., a year-and-a-half ago.
However, Alton and the Lakes Region have always felt like home to me. I have spent every summer of my life in Alton. My husband and I were married by the lake at my parents’ house in 2003. Our children are the sixth generation in my family to call Alton home. Many of you may know my parents, Dick and Sally Fleming, who retired and became year-round residents of Alton Bay in 2008. Some of you may remember my grandparents, Bud and Ginny Gray. Bud owed Curry Realty, while Ginny helped start the Huggins Hospital Aid Fair, was a volunteer and supporter of the Gilman Library, and served on town committees.
I have always wanted to find a way for my family to live here year-round, and I was finally able to do so when I took the position of executive director at the Wentworth Watershed Association in Wolfeboro last year.
Now that we are settled in, I would like to serve the community to advocate for our students and teachers here in Alton. My children are in 4th and 6th grades at Alton Central School, and I would like to apply my background in education to help them and all the students in Alton receive a quality public education.
I have been working as an educator and non-profit manager for 20 years. My experience includes classroom teaching, online teaching, school administration, curriculum design, and providing professional development for teachers. In my six years leading the science education efforts at the National Geographic Society, I spent my time working with school administrators and teachers from every state in the country to develop standards-aligned curriculum and replicable teacher training to ensure that students receive a relevant and engaging education.
If I am elected to the Alton School Board, I will use a student-centered approach in my input to the board and my decision-making. If we frame our thoughts and actions around our students’ experiences and successes, we will be making better decisions than simply evaluating based on numbers. When questions about initiatives or funding are posed to the school board, we should think about how students will be affected or helped. Teachers also benefit from this type of thinking — if students’ needs are being met through planning and funding at the school board level, teachers are being supported with what they need as professionals to engage and support their students.
Alton needs a fiscally responsible, visionary school board to help our community invest in our children and ensure that they are taught 21st century skills. Teachers need to be supported in their work with the modern, standards-based curricula, technology integration, and professional development they need to establish a student-centered learning environment.
If elected, I would support up-to-date curriculum, technology integration, professional development, and livable wages for our teachers and school staff. I would work to make our local education system better for students, families, and staff.
I thank you for your consideration and your vote on Tuesday, March 12.
Julie Brown
Alton
