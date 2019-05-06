To The Daily Sun,
By now, much of the Alton community is aware that, on Feb. 22, 2017, I was ordered removed from the Alton Selectmen’s meeting for allegedly failing to identify the agenda item I was addressing, and that I was subsequently arrested by Alton Police Sergeant Bill Tollios and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest.
After a two-day trial, the Laconia District Court eventually found me not guilty of the disorderly conduct charge alleging I was disrupting the selectmen’s meeting; however, the court did find me guilty of disorderly conduct for failing to follow the lawful order of Sergeant Tollios to leave the meeting and of resisting arrest because I moved my arm when he grabbed me.
Following my conviction in Laconia District Court, I immediately appealed my convictions to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, where, after hearing oral arguments (available for viewing on the Court’s Website), the Supreme Court upheld the Laconia Court’s decision. I had lost.
The impetus used to have me removed from the meeting was contrived by the selectmen and other town officials as a means of silencing me for my outspoken criticism of Alton public officials for their poor behavior.
Many of Alton’s most public citizens, to include Ray Howard, Loring Carr, Peter Bolster, and Ruben Wentworth have all violated the rules of participation and without the selectmen’s meeting ever being interrupted or anyone ever being ordered removed or arrested.
More repugnant than Alton officials retaliating against me with a contrived rule violation was the willingness of Alton officials to lie under oath in court and to purposefully mislead the court in order to secure my conviction.
In her testimony, Cydnee Shapleigh informed the court that my failure to identify an agenda item prevented the selectmen from conducting the orderly business of the town and that she harbored no animosity towards me prior to the trial. Both statements were untrue.
For the record, however, I am more ashamed of Alton Police Sgt. Bill Tollios. He was someone I once had respect for; never again. Tollios was absolutely aware that the selectmen’s justification to have me removed was a ruse and yet he did nothing to protect me. In fact, Tollios informed the Court that he had made the independent decision that I had violated the rules of participation, justifying his detention of me for disorderly conduct. This was untrue. Tollios has been present at many selectmen meetings where Alton citizens have violated the rules of public participation and he sat in the back of the room and did nothing!
During my trial, I testified under oath that I was unaware of the rule that required speakers to identify an agenda item prior to speaking. Personally, I don’t think any Alton citizen was aware of this rule. More importantly, however, not one person — not Shapleigh, Tollios or Heath — ever informed me of the rule prior to my being removed and arrested.
Today, more than two years have passed since my removal and arrest and I have not been back to a selectmen’s meeting since. This entire contrived episode has cost me many thousands of dollars in legal fees and fines, and, for the first time in my life, I now have a criminal record and my name has been dragged through the mud. This episode has also cost taxpayers many thousands of dollars as well, for prosecutors, trials, and judges.
Cydnee Shapleigh abused her power as Chairman of the Alton Board of Selectmen in order to take revenge for my outspokenness against the selectmen’s poor behavior as selectmen, and because I reported to the Alton Police Department a juvenile who was racing a four-wheeler without a helmet on Mallard Drive a few years back. The juvenile turned out to be her son.
Alton deserves public officials with integrity. Shapleigh and Tollios have demonstrated they have no integrity and, as a consequence, they should both be removed from office before they cause any more harm.
In closing, I strongly urge Alton citizens who wish to criticize their public officials to stay away from public meetings. My participation in these meetings has cost me many thousands of dollars, much stress, and resulted in a criminal conviction. The same can happen to you.
Jeffrey Clay
Alton
