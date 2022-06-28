To The Daily Sun,
Reading the letters on June 22 reminded me that too often we suffer from expected listening. It’s astonishing when several people hear something diametrically different to each other during a speech. This has become a symptom of our politically divided country.
I only listened to the beginning of the first Jan. 6 hearing. A statement from Committee Chair Bennie Thompson regarding who died that day was intentionally distorted. Four people died on Jan. 6: Ashli Babbitt, veteran, gunshot to left shoulder by Capitol police officer Lt. Michael Byrd. Kevin Greeson, natural causes from cardiovascular disease, Rosanne Boyland, by accident from acute amphetamine intoxication, and Benjamin Phillips, natural causes from cardiovascular disease, prior to violence.
Five police officers involved in the actions of Jan. 6 passed away. On Jan. 7: Brian Sicknick, Capitol police officer, multiple strokes, natural causes. Jan. 9: Howard Liebengood, Capitol police officer, by suicide. Jan. 15: Jeffrey Smith, Capitol police officer, by suicide. July 10: Kyle deFreytag, Capitol police officer, by suicide. July 29: Gunther Hashida, Capitol police officer, by suicide.
Liz Cheney admitted that reports of potential violence on Jan. 6 were known three to four days in advance. So indeed, why didn’t they call in the National Guard as offered by the president? Was it because of “optics” as Congressional Sergeant of Arms Paul Irving testified to?
Having heard contradicting statements, I looked up information from six or more sources and I admit I was listening with expectations to that first hearing. Friends of mine heard the president inciting violence; I heard the words and tone of Chuck Schumer as dangerous and partly responsible for unlawful protest in front of Supreme Court justices' homes.
Statements that contradict what you hear and see — research multiple sites. Listen without expectations or having your mind already made up, if you can.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
