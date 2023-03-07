We hear a great deal about equity and equality, and currently they are being used as if they mean exactly the same thing. They do not. Merit, integrity, education, experience, etc., used to be top qualifications to secure a job but now it appears race and gender matter most; just look at some of the cabinet secretaries or the most recent nomination to head up the FAA.
I do not deny there is racism in the world; however, America is not systemically racist. America has more antidiscrimination laws than any other nation; we just seem to have recklessly abandoned them. To get a better sense of racism, I would suggest the book “Racism and Antiracism in the World: Before and After 1945” by Kathleen Brush.
Those with the highest responsibility to defend our laws are intentionally signing executive orders and passing bills that clearly violate these laws with little to no consequence. Government agencies and private corporations have put policies in place that blatantly disregard these laws and the results are degrading our workplaces, schools and lives. If you criticize, you could lose your job or be canceled. Believe me, there are many things a great deal worse than being canceled.
We are not as immediately affected as we see in larger states and big cities; but if we do not find our collective voices, we will be. Children raised feeling only their rights and no responsibility to family or country are now the squeaky adults in the room lacking common sense and logic. When my parents told me I could be anything I wanted, I’m pretty sure they didn’t mean I could successfully support myself becoming a rainbow unicorn. Let’s get our children back on track with education and training that will actually support success.
