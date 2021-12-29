To The Daily Sun,
I’m certainly glad that Ms. Lynn Rudmin Chong is not a health care professional. Her unfortunate comment about the unvaccinated not being given an ICU bed has sadly been said, in variations, by many around this country in recent months. As a health care professional I have never witnessed someone being denied care because of their life choices; it’s not the oath we took. Perhaps she will appreciate that someday.
Our country has been dealing with this virus for two years now and we have made tremendous progress, or we had. Our pharmaceutical companies, with the help of the private sector, developed a vaccine in record time when you stop to consider the normal time for testing, evaluation, and certainty, normally used before Food and Drug Administration approval. We are coming up on one year post vaccination of millions of Americans with no idea of the long term affects. In comparison, the polio vaccine was seven years in the making and then took another seven years before most children were vaccinated. We developed rapid testing. We know that several drugs already approved by the FDA were effective when given early. We have developed new drugs. Why aren’t any and all drugs that might be effective given to patients? How can a governor say who gets to use these drugs? Why is it that you can get the antibody treatment if you’re an outpatient but not an inpatient? Why is it that the allotment of the antibody treatment, distributed by the federal government, has been reduced for states like Florida and Texas? Why is the messaging from supposedly trusted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials and others so all over the place that it changes in a matter of hours? Why are we now running out of testing materials? Why are we now having a shortage of antibody treatments? Why are some known effective drugs still prohibited? Why hasn’t the CDC bothered to gather information so that we know the status of natural immunity? Based on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statement the other day that this isn’t going away anytime soon. Why does our government seem so blindsided by variations of this virus, when even high schoolers know that viruses mutate?
Let health care professionals in the field who have always done their best, even without a vaccination, continue to do their best. Politicians should stay out of it. Health care professionals who have left the active field for years should do their job in research, teaching, etc., and should be advising but not be directing care.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
