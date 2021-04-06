To The Daily Sun,
I have written my congresswoman and senators to no avail; they don’t even acknowledge that I might have a valid viewpoint, so what can the ordinary citizen do when they see that legislation from Washington will not be good for the American citizen. If I could believe that what our representatives in Washington do is in the best interest of my state, my country and my fellow Americans, I would support their efforts. Sadly, their legislation is stuffed and overstuffed with crap. The cost will cripple our economy and burdens our citizens for generations.
Generously, only 10 percent of the $1.9 trillion dollars they just voted to spend had anything to do with COVID relief. They have printed and borrowed money and aren’t even putting some of it to use for 10 years. Now they want you to believe that the “For the People Act” is all about protecting voter rights. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan stated they are all for the campaign finance reform. You can bet your last dollar that nothing in this bill will prohibit them from getting money for the re-election from anyone, anywhere in the world. Rep. Ann Kuster is “very proud” of the bill and Rep. Chris Pappas says it will “elevate NH practices to the national level.” My previous letter to the editor reported the most egregious issues with this bill that will rob NH of our states’ rights to set our own election laws.
In efforts to get as much passed as possible we are now being thrown the “infrastructure” bill. Ten percent must be their magic number, because only 10 percent of this bill actually goes to roads and bridges; what we normally think of as infrastructure. Billions to retrofit buildings for the green new deal. Billions to fix human infrastructure? My infrastructure is just fine thank you.
Our great grandchildren will not be able to pay for all this spending. Like all the laws they are passing, they dress it up with a wonderful name, a little lipstick to tie something in the bill to the name, but in the end it’s still a pig full of pork!
Your “federal” taxes may indeed not go up if you don’t make over $400,000, but you have seen gas prices go up already, food is now a bit more expensive and eventually everything you buy will cost more when it comes from those who did receive the tax hike.
We have a federal government that is not “for the people, by the people,” but for the government. We left a nation because of this to forge our way and regain our freedoms in a new world where the states have sovereign rights and the only rights the government has is to protect us with a military. Let’s not fight that battle again.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
