To The Daily Sun,
Our country has just experienced a three-month, nationwide experiment demonstrating the effects of the Covid-19 virus; “essential workers” versus the “contained people.” It would seem that while the “essential workers” have been sickened with the virus and some have passed away, the “contained people” have been sickened and died in much greater numbers. Of the “essential workers,” most have lived fairly normal lives; freely going between their jobs, their homes and other places of business, not always following the social distancing guidelines or wearing masks until recently.
From my personal observation as a medical professional, nearly all non-medical “essential workers” fail to wear/store/clean or dispose of their masks, making them more harmful to the individual than helpful; especially the cloth masks and bandanas. Aside from the health concerns, these people are able to socialize, earn income to pay their bills and purchase food. All of the people studying this virus, setting the guidelines and making rules and regulations, reporting the rules and regulations are in this category.
Then you have the other half of the country; the “contained people” whose population did contain most of the most vulnerable. The guidelines were meant to protect these people. However instead of concentrating on nursing homes and assisted living facilities where the elderly are housed close together with illness that need constant care to begin with, it lumped everyone together taking no consideration for the very healthy 75-year-old who lives in a small town in Montana. And despite all the precautions taken, the “contained people” continued to get sick and perish.
Do you wonder about the validity of the rationalization for some of this; especially since the early information and reporting was based on lies? Fortunately, most decisions were left to the individual state governors. Governors are balancing the need to protect its citizens and generate income to run its government.
Many businesses have not survived because someone decided they were not “essential.” This means no revenue for the state or the federal government and no job for you to return to. “Essential workers” are paying into state and federal coffers. “Contained people” are receiving financial assistance from a government, which is collecting money from the “essential worker” to give to the non-essential contained people. The government takes a healthy portion and passes out what’s left. Not a viable system.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
