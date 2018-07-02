To The Daily Sun,
Controversy over Phase III of the WOW Trail is heating up again now that the city is openly talking about a plan to tear up a section of the Concord-Lincoln rail line that runs along Paugus Bay. This plan has become necessary for the survival of the very idea of the WOW Trail because without it, Phase III would simply be too expensive to consider.
The Plymouth & Lincoln Railroad, which runs on the rail lines, generates roughly $1,000,000 in annual ticket sales resulting in almost $100,000 in payments to the State of New Hampshire; revenues that are in turn shared with cities and towns. Obviously, this would disappear should the city tear up the tracks. Would revenue from the WOW Trail offset it? Common sense says no. There is literally no place for a trail user to spend a penny on the west side of Paugus Bay; all of the retail exists on the east side.
Pulling up the railroad ties could expose the lake to creosote (coal tar), which has been used by railroads to preserve wooden ties in railroad beds. The EPA has acknowledged Creosote is a probable carcinogen in both humans and animals. Tearing up the rail lines could expose the City of Laconia to costly environmental litigation and remediation, which could cost taxpayers millions of dollars.
Furthermore, the state Department of Transportation has already informed the City of Laconia that rail service takes priority over recreational trails along rail corridors.
What if we changed the plan to one that doesn’t require pulling up rail lines, isn’t cost-prohibitive, and could actually boost our local economy? The South Down and Long Bay Homeowners Associations have long argued that the City of Laconia should seek an alternate route for the WOW Trail. We remain ready and willing to engage in constructive dialogue regarding the future of the trail.
We continue to support the concept of a recreation trail through Laconia connecting the lakes. However, the proposed route is too expensive, environmentally hazardous and economically disruptive. The city should consider a different path.
Bruce Miller, President
South Down Shores Association
Dick Bordwell, President
Long Bay Association
