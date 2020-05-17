To The Daily Sun,
Friday, May 15, Congress voted on and passed another $3 trillion spending bill called the Hero’s Act. Wonderful name, like the Care’s Act and the Affordable Care Act; names chosen purposefully to encourage votes and denigrate anyone who votes against it.
Our congressional Representative Anne Kuster sent out an email newsletter stating the necessity of this bill and all the things in it that would help her constituents. Well, not everything that was in it.
Our congressional representative proudly voted to give her proxy to Speaker Pelosi for future legislative votes should she not make it there to vote in person. Our congressional representative proudly voted to allow only 20 members of Congress to make a quorum so discussion and voting can take place; 20 members out of 435, plus the speaker, now can run Congress and pass legislation. This current $3-trillion bill had no time for those not involved in creating it to read it, no bipartisan input, no bipartisan discussion, and no way to pass the Senate.
By the way, Congressional Representative Pappas also voted for this. Essentially we now can be represented by a San Francisco elite who has no idea what New Hampshirites need. Why should we continue to pay Kuster or Pappas?
What does any of that have to do with Covid-19? Or changing how we vote in elections, releasing prisoners, stopping voter ID laws, funding the Arts, giving our money to those who have entered our country illegally, funding colleges with billion-dollar endowments, bailing out states who have mismanaged pension funds?
Don’t worry, we have already seen an increase in the price for products we buy and since we order more to be delivered, they have proposed legislation to increase shipping costs. It’s amazing that what we haven’t been able to do the past three months is getting a significant price hike and now we see a little item tacked onto our receipt — Covid-19 tax. Got to keep those coffers filled up or they won’t have enough of our money to redistribute to those they find worthy.
Now Nancy, with her color-coordinated, ineffective cloth mask, isn’t bringing them back to Washington to work until after July. I believe that disqualifies them as a “Hero.” It also appears they do not qualify as “essential workers.”
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.