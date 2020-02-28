To The Daly Sun,
I’m asking for your vote on March 10 for Board of Selectman for the town of Alton.
Some of my past public service in two other New Hampshire towns (Merrimack and Colebrook) includes seven and a half years as selectman, four years on the Budget Committee, selectman pPanning Board rep for three years and water commissioner 11 years. In 2019 I was elected to Alton’s Budget Committee.
I would like to put my past public service experience to work for the Alton taxpayers and will work hard to maintain Alton’s low tax rate, help develop a detailed road management program, improve accountability, conserve spending, and keep Alton the great and beautiful town that it is.
Exercise your right to vote on March 10. Vote Holt (I do my homework).
Rossiter (Bob) Holt
Alton
