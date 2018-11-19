To The Daily Sun,
In response to “Democrats decide based on rhetoric, Republicans on results": That's a RIDICULOUS STATEMENT. Where is the proof to back up this absurd statement? More hate and lies being spread by this insulting statement.
After years of reading the “Letters to the Editor” I have come to the conclusion that there will never be a “coming together” of ideas and principles on the part of our political parties, and that I am done reading all the garbage most writers throw at each other.
It’s ridiculous and absurd to think that ONE PARTY is to blame for the state of our nation. This is truly ignorance at its worst.
Reading the nasty and factless letters has made me sick to my stomach on more than one occasion
Democrats and Republicans BOTH hurl insults, blame and innuendo at each other every day, getting absolutely nothing accomplished. Not one of these people writes the real truth. All this nasty, factless rhetoric does nothing to help bring Americans together. Bashing and insulting each other has become the new norm and a great many Americans are okay and even accepting of this horrible nasty behavior... DISGUSTING and DISTURBING.
Since when is it okay to be a liar, a con-artist, an assaulter of women and a hateful SOB? We now have a president who embraces those qualities and many, many people who believe his blatant lies, obvious scams and tactics. Even worse, many think it is acceptable to be this horrible person. What happened to character, principles, values, and honesty?
What happened to a government that is “FOR THE PEOPLE?"
You all should be ashamed; not one of you writes the whole real TRUTH in your letters. It's all innuendo and opinion with a little statistical data (not usually factual) thrown in to shore up the writer's OPINION.
This country and its citizens are in deep trouble and things will get much worse before it will get better. H,onestly I will be shocked if it ever does get better. I’m truly thankful that I’m almost at the end of my life on this Earth because watching politics over the last 25 years has disgusted and disheartened me. I am extremely terrified for my children's future and I am so embarrassed to be an American. My own country cares nothing about its own people anymore and those running our country obviously care nothing about the truth, fairness, and justice.
I now consider Republicans and Democrats to be the antichrist. Enough with the “party” politics. DO THE JOB WE PAY YOU FOR. Get big money out of politics.
Our Consti.tution states “FOR THE PEOPLE” not “for the rich and corporations” — “PEOPLE”
M. Talbot
Gilford
I couldn't agree more! It is awful. It is dreadful now. And pure rottenness is flowing out of the White House.
