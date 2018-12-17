To The Daily Sun,
After the disgraceful sideshow of the confirmation hearings for now U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, it is never too late to take a dive into the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) as it exists today and perhaps as it may evolve in the future, whether with upcoming case decisions and/or with possible appointments to the court in the next two years.
So, on Wednesday, Dec. 19, starting at 7 p.m. sharp, at the Moultonborough Library (4 Holland Street) I will be making a detailed presentation on “The SCOTUS, Today & Tomorrow?”
Aside from handing out free pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, the presentation will deal with the following topics: Federal courts under the Constitution; an overview of federal jurisdiction and procedure; federal courts and their jurisdiction (District Courts; Courts of Appeal; specialty federal Courts; and SCOTUS); how a case gets to SCOTUS; original jurisdiction vs. certiorari; briefs, arguments and conferences at SCOTUS; drafting and issuing decisions and opinions at SCOTUS; makeup of the current court; upcoming critical issues to be decided (maybe)- is Roe v Wade to be reversed?; Chevron and Auer deference revisited?; what about religious freedom?; what about Obamacare?
And finally, what about possible upcoming vacancies on the court (maybe) and the future of the Court?
Anyone who is interested in this topic, regardless of political persuasion, is invited to attend, as long as no one is disruptive. But thoughtful questions are always welcome.
Norman J. Silber
Gilford
