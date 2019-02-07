To The Daily Sun,
I just want to say how much I love our Gilmanton Police Department. My daughters vehicle broke down on a hill on Rt. 140 in town, at night and on one of the coldest nights we have had. I had just arrived and Sergeant Brennan pulled up to help. We were so relieved! It was in a tough spot with traffic coming over the hill. After an unsuccessful attempt to get it running, he was able to move it to a safe spot so that we could wait for AAA. He really was a Godsend that evening and we were so grateful.
This is not the first time that we have been helped by these public servant professionals. The Gilmanton Fire Department, Belmont Fire Department and Gilmanton Police Department helped us with a chimney fire last January. Thank you for your hearts of service and dedication to the people of this town. All that you do, does not go unnoticed.
Audra Warren
Gilmanton
