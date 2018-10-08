To The Daily Sun,
It shouldn't be puzzling that a man who claims to be so smart can be so easily manipulated by his own desire to be “loved” by his “people.” One day Trump declares that Dr. Blasey Ford is credible in her recollection of the assault she endured at the hands of her abuser more than 30 years ago. She can recall vividly her attack in an upstairs bedroom and is 100 percent positive of the identity of her attacker. In less than a week he mocks her testimony and ridicules her memories of the event, asking where was the house? How did she get there? And how did she get home? He asks how she could have waited so long to come forward. Really?
For such a smart guy he should know that he is a big reason that Dr. Ford came forward. In fact, Trump is a huge factor in the growing strength of the #MeToo movement. The movement started before he was a candidate, but brave victims started coming forward once his sense of entitlement regarding women became public knowledge. Women and men found their voices.
When the victims of abuse at the hands of the clergy came forward recently to tell their story, no one ridiculed them. No one questioned why they waited 30-40 years to come forward. The historic events of the #MeToo movement allowed them the bravery they needed. For decades, victims have been silent due to their fear of being shamed, ridiculed and in some cases blamed for the attack.
Abuse comes in many forms: sexual, verbal, mental and physical. The victims are young, old and middle age. They are male and female. They encompass all facets of race, religion and political affiliation. Victims need to be heard and acknowledged. Their stories need to be thoroughly vetted rather than tossed aside as fiction. Their lives are shattered at the moment of the attack and for years afterward. Somehow abusers feel entitled to bully and take advantage of others. It needs to stop. All abusers should be held responsible for what they have done.
Barbara E. Swanson
Gilmanton
