No doubt about it, if you read and remember for yourself what America's going through, Joe Biden's the most corrupt — trying unsuccessfully to pin his heinous crimes on an innocent Donald Trump. Biden's the worst president in the last 100 years, possibly ever. Another $12 billion from us taxpayers is going to Ukraine, yet not one dollar's going to the state of Hawaii for the fires that destroyed large sections of Maui. The deaths in Afghanistan should never have occurred, yet the DOD refused to pay the small $60,000 for the military woman's body transported back to the states for burial. Biden gave Iran yet another substantial amount of money, in exchange for us getting five U.S. terrorists in return.

