No doubt about it, if you read and remember for yourself what America's going through, Joe Biden's the most corrupt — trying unsuccessfully to pin his heinous crimes on an innocent Donald Trump. Biden's the worst president in the last 100 years, possibly ever. Another $12 billion from us taxpayers is going to Ukraine, yet not one dollar's going to the state of Hawaii for the fires that destroyed large sections of Maui. The deaths in Afghanistan should never have occurred, yet the DOD refused to pay the small $60,000 for the military woman's body transported back to the states for burial. Biden gave Iran yet another substantial amount of money, in exchange for us getting five U.S. terrorists in return.
The Russian collusion hoax was something Hillary did to cheat her way into the White House and thankfully it backfired. Yet an investigation into her won't happen as the media and corrupt DOJ and FBI are constantly covering for Democrats. How about the open border (that no other country in the world has), with illegals running amok in America that Biden placed a hand on the Bible swearing to protect the America people from this very thing.
The Constitution is only outdated when you look to promote communism, while questioning the elites lands you indicted, possibly jailed. January 6 was freedom of speech questioning a shady election result, and "insurrection" is laughable — no one was even armed. The media all fell in lock step someone was "bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher" but that never happened. If it did photos would've been in the news everyday until the ghost that did it was put in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.